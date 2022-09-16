Around the NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) nearing return, questionable to play vs. Dolphins

Published: Sep 16, 2022 at 04:06 PM
Kevin Patra

After being a full participant in practice this week, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is inching his way toward a return.

The running back is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins.

Dobbins missed Week 1 as he continued to work his way back from an ACL tear that wiped out his entire 2021 campaign.

The 23-year-old back has been itching to return to the field, but the Ravens have played it safe with their top runner.

Asked Friday if the last hurdle he needs to get over is getting hit, Dobbins quipped to reporters: "Nah, the thing I want to prove mentally is when I run for 100 yards against somebody."

Dobbins was listed as questionable last week after only getting in limited practice sessions but was ultimately ruled out. This week, he's been a full participant, which could portend the running back playing in his first game since Jan. 16, 2021 -- a postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens' run game struggled to gain traction in Week 1, netting just 63 yards, the fewest in a game for Baltimore since Lamar Jackson took over. Kenyan Drake led the way with 11 carries for 31 yards (a 2.8 YPC average). Even if he's not given a full complement of reps out of the gate, Dobbins' potential return could be a big boon for the Baltimore run game as it faces Miami with a chance to start the season 2-0.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, it will likely be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is doubtful to play with an ankle injury. Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) are also questionable.

