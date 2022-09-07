Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline for extension: 'As of right now, we're still talking'

Lamar Jackson's contract situation has been dragged out beyond the point of discomfort, but it might finally be heading toward a resolution.

Jackson told reporters on Wednesday he and the Ravens are still discussing extension terms, and he set a deal-making deadline for Friday. Jackson also pleaded ignorance when it came to how close he was to coming to an agreement.

"I have no clue," he said, via the Washington Post. "You have to ask the guy who I'm talking to."

Jackson cautioned patience, even if the window is incredibly short to get a deal done, telling reporters: "As of right now, we're still talking. The week's not over yet."

Still, the timeline makes sense. If Jackson were to agree to an extension, now would be the time. Otherwise, it would come in the offseason, meaning Jackson would play his fifth and final year of his rookie contract without long-term security.

It's a risk. Jackson suffered an ankle injury that prematurely ended his season in 2021, and another injury would hurt his value, though not to the degree one might imagine.

The 2019 NFL MVP isn't concerned with the hypotheticals, though, telling reporters he doesn't see playing out his current contract as any more of a risk than previous seasons.