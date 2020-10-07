Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice Wednesday with minor knee injury

The reigning MVP's status for Week 5 is in question after Wednesday's injury report.

﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ did not participate in Baltimore's Wednesday practice due to a knee injury, landing on the report for the first time following the Ravens' Week 4 win over Washington. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it was a "minor" injury.

Jackson has missed just one game in his career, a Week 17 contest at the end of 2019 in which he did not play in order to rest and avoid potential injury ahead of Baltimore's postseason. If Jackson were unavailable for the Ravens' Week 5 game against Cincinnati due to the knee issue, it would be his first game missed because of injury in his career.