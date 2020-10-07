Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice Wednesday with minor knee injury

The reigning MVP's status for Week 5 is in question after Wednesday's injury report.
Lamar Jackson did not participate in Baltimore's Wednesday practice due to a knee injury, landing on the report for the first time following the Ravens' Week 4 win over Washington. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it was a "minor" injury.
Jackson has missed just one game in his career, a Week 17 contest at the end of 2019 in which he did not play in order to rest and avoid potential injury ahead of Baltimore's postseason. If Jackson were unavailable for the Ravens' Week 5 game against Cincinnati due to the knee issue, it would be his first game missed because of injury in his career.
Jackson won the 2019 MVP as part of the league's best rushing offense in which he set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,206 yards and seven scores on the ground. He's completed 68.4% of his passes for 769 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, and rushed 39 times for 235 yards and one score while leading the Ravens to a 3-1 start in 2020.