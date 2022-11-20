Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) active vs. Panthers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is active and will start on Sunday versus the Panthers after missing his most recent practice with an illness.

Jackson had been a full participant in Baltimore's Wednesday and Thursday practices, but on Friday was not present, with coach John Harbaugh attributing the absence to Jackson dealing with an illness that was just too much for him to practice through.

"He'll be fine," Harbaugh said Friday. "He tried to get to practice, but was just too sick."

Harbaugh did clarify at the time that despite Jackson officially being labeled as questionable on Friday's injury report, he expected him to start, saying that he should be healthy enough by Sunday.

Jackson's absence would have been a major blow to the Ravens, as he contributes not only through the passing game but also as one of the most dynamic rushing QBs in the league. Coming into Week 11, Jackson has 1,768 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 635 yards and two TDs on the ground.

Also a notable active player for Sunday's game is tight end Mark Andrews, who had missed the Ravens' last game before the bye with knee and shoulder injuries. But he'll be back on the field alongside Jackson on Sunday.