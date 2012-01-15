Ravens QB Flacco would like a new deal before contract expires

Flacco, who will make $200,000 for every postseason victory, has won four road playoff games in his first three seasons -- quite rare in NFL history -- but he also has struggled in many of those games and been incubated by the Ravens' running game and defense. He did throw for 176 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-13 victory over the Houston Texans, helping the Ravens reach the AFC Championship Game for the second time in his four NFL seasons.