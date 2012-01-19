Ravens QB Flacco, safety Reed laugh off any notion of tension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Well, it doesn't seem like there's any lingering tension between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco and safety Ed Reed.
The players entered the team's indoor practice facility together Thursday. Upon seeing dozens of media members, Reed mockingly turned to Flacco and shouted, "you and me," as if they were poised to scrap. Flacco replied -- jokingly -- with a two-word expletive which Reed -- jokingly -- answered in kind.
Reed and Flacco then laughed and went off with their respective position groups.
Reed criticized Flacco during a radio interview Tuesday for getting "rattled" in the divisional playoff victory over the Houston Texans and made other stinging remarks. Flacco said he initially was taken aback, but he later spoke with Reed, and the two players ultimately cleared the air.
Speaking in the locker room after practice had ended, Reed reiterated what he and Flacco have been saying for the last two days.
"We're focused on playing New England," Reed said. "The comments that were made were made earlier in the week, (Tuesday) after we played a game. That's what the comments were about -- last game.
"We've moved on. We're thinking about this game. This game is the only one that matters. We all made corrections from last week's game. That's what it's about. That's what the comments were about. It's nothing big. It ain't much more than what y'all read into it. It's actually media pumping it up a little bit more."
Fullback Vonta Leach said there haven't been any negative repercussions, adding that the players are as optimistic and focused as they've been all season. He also said Reed is still respected, as he's always been, and that the Ravens believe in Flacco.
Leach's testimony was consistent with the scene at practice and in the locker room, where players have been very loose and haven't appeared to be feeling any pressure or dissension.