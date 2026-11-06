Ravens play 'not acceptable' in latest blowout loss to Jaguars

It’s getting ugly in Baltimore.

The Ravens got shellacked Thursday night in a rain-soaked 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It marked the first time in franchise history that Baltimore lost by 20-plus points in three consecutive games.

“Obviously, [it's] a tough situation for our guys, but I just told them; there’s no excuses, there’s no whatever, ‘We don’t have this guy; we don’t have that guy,” Minter said via the team’s official transcript.

“…The defense was out there, it felt like the whole half. I thought they battled and fought and did a decent job in the second half. But obviously, the results are not acceptable for us and what we’re after.”

Losing quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injury forced the Ravens to start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano on a short week. The results were what you’d expect. The QB completed 10-of-18 passes for 60 yards, threw two interceptions, and took one sack. The Ravens rarely gave the rookie a chance to rip it, and he didn’t take it on the precious few early opportunities. Baltimore tried to lean on the ground game, using Derrick Henry in the Wildcat and copious amounts of misdirection.

You can dress up a ham sandwich with any number of accoutrements as you’d like; it’s still a ham sandwich.

Baltimore was held to 227 total yards and 10 first downs, going 4-of-14 on third down and turning it over three times. Henry was slowed to 57 yards on 17 carries.

The soaked locals expressed their displeasure with loud, Halloween-themed interjections before heading home early.

“They have every right to boo or do whatever they want to do,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “Obviously we’re not used to this type of outcome. It’s not acceptable.”

The lame-duck offense will get the headlines, but Minter’s defense has been among the most disappointing units in the entire NFL. Despite sporting Pro Bowl players at every level, Baltimore’s D has been ripped up, allowing 30-plus points in three straight games.

“Guys are frustrated,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “But you got to take some pride in your work, and you got to figure out a way. At this point in time, it’s draw a line in the sand and decide where we go from here.”

The offense not staying on the field surely has something to do with a defense that has morphed into a sieve. The counter, however, is the opening drive: a 7-play touchdown march by the Jags on Thursday night in which the defense offered little resistance. Minter’s defense has been average to below in nearly every statistical category this season.

Thursday night, when it was clear the offense would struggle with a backup QB in poor conditions, the defense needed to carry the day. Previous iterations in Baltimore would have. Instead, the Ravens broke.

“It wasn’t good enough. We’ve got to be better,” a clearly frustrated Henry said. “[It was the] same story. It wasn’t good enough. We’ve got to be better.”

With four straight losses sending them to 4-5 before a Week 10 date with the current winless Los Angeles Chargers, they need to get a whole lot better fast to have any chance at saving the season.