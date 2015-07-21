Around the NFL

Ravens' Pitta likely to open season on PUP, per report

Published: Jul 21, 2015 at 03:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has worked tirelessly in his comeback attempt from a fractured and dislocated right hip, but his return to the field remains a work in progress.

The sixth-year pass-catcher is likely to open training camp and the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, league sources told Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun. Landing on the PUP would cost Pitta the first six games of the campaign, but such a designation wouldn't be a surprise considering he has yet to be cleared for practice.

Pitta participated in individual drills and route running during offseason sessions, but hip injuries are tricky and the former fourth-round pick is coming off two major hip surgeries in as many years.

"A couple of things are going to have to happen for him to play ultimately," coach John Harbaugh said in June. "No. 1, he has to be cleared by the doctors. And, No. 2, he has to decide if he wants to play because obviously there will be some risk involved. He hasn't been cleared by the doctors."

Pitta's five-year, $32 million deal guarantees him $4 million this season no matter what he accomplishes, but the Ravens have already insured themselves at the position after drafting second-round tight end Maxx Williams out of Minnesota. Baltimore also has Crockett Gillmore, who made a handful of plays down the stretch last season.

Lacking depth at wide receiver, quarterback Joe Flacco would love to have his friend and trusty tight end back in the mix, but the reality is that Pitta might never play again. Taking a patient approach makes plenty of sense.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the eight most intriguing training camp battles heading into the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

Newly acquired Raiders WR Davante Adams said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factoring into his exit out of Green Bay.

news

Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks getting reps at tight end

Atlanta QB Feleipe Franks, heading into his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, has been working out at tight end during organized team activities.

news

Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Crucial weeks' ahead to work out DK Metcalf extension

As DK Metcalf seeks a contract extension with the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll said he's been in contact with the standout wide receiver as they enter a "crucial" time in looking to work out a deal before training camp in July.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that he doesn't expect rookie WR Jameson Williams (knee) to be ready for training camp.

news

Tom Brady has 'high expectations' for Buccaneers, 'hopeful' Rob Gronkowski decides to return

After helping lead the Buccaneers to their first NFC South title since 2007 last year, Tom Brady said Thursday that the continuity within the organization should allow them to make another deep postseason run.

news

Brandon Bolden on Josh McDaniels' approach in Las Vegas: 'We're not trying to be New England'

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden knows Josh McDaniels well, having played eight seasons under the offensive coordinator in New England. But it's the first time Bolden is seeing McDaniels lead his own club.

news

Geno Smith, Drew Lock embracing Seahawks quarterback battle

Geno Smith and Drew Lock are locked in a quarterback battle to become the Seahawks starter that is destined to go deep into training camp. Thus far, the competition has been healthy, not acrimonious.

news

Sammy Watkins knows 'back is against the wall' as he targets revival in Green Bay

Sammy Watkins knows he hasn't lived up to lofty expectations, but the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is embracing the chance to change it.

news

Free agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif pausing NFL career again for medical residency

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is once again putting a pause on his NFL career to devote his time to the medical field.

news

Carson Wentz downplays last-chance take: 'I don't try and play those types of games'

Regardless of how important the 2022 campaign could be for his career as a whole, Commanders QB Carson Wentz is sticking to the age-old mantra of "one day at a time."

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley starting to get 'swagger back,' 'trust' in knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes at this point he has his swagger and some much-needed trust in his knee back -- along with some newfound versatility within a new-look offense.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW