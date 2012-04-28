Ravens pick FS SC State FS Thompson in 4th round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 09:25 AM

The Baltimore Ravens have selected South Carolina State free safety Christian Thompson with the 130th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Thompson finished with three interceptions and 140 tackles over his four-year college career. He began as a reserve at Auburn.

The compensatory pick was awarded by the NFL to Baltimore because the Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Ravens safely Dawan Landry to a five-year contract last July.

Earlier in the fourth round, Baltimore selected Delaware offensive lineman Gino Gradkowski with the 98th overall pick.

