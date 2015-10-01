Ravens' Perriman out indefinitely after PCL surgery

The Ravens are 0-3 and have yet to see a single snap from their injured first-round pick, wide receiver Breshad Perriman.
And that won't change anytime soon.
According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, Perriman is out indefinitely after re-injuring his PCL during Sunday's pregame warmups. Surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews.
This is obviously a huge blow to a Ravens offense desperately trying to manufacture offense. The team spent their first two picks on a game-changing wide receiver and tight end (Maxx Williams). Williams has just five catches on the season.
Heading into a must-win game Thursday against the division-rival Steelers, offensive coordinator Marc Trestman's unit is 15th in total yards (354.7 yards/game). All the pieces that seemed to make last year's team so potent are either gone or injured.
We may not hear from Perriman until 2016 and for all intents and purposes, we may not hear from the Ravens much until then either.