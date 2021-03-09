Around the NFL

Ravens LB Patrick Queen thinks film study will lead to Year 2 leap: 'My game is going to transcend

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 08:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ravens linebacker ﻿Patrick Queen﻿ got off to a hot start in 2020 but struggled down the stretch, ultimately ending third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting with two votes.

The LSU product believes that he'll be ready for a Year 2 leap with a full offseason of film-work.

"Once I nail down the route concepts, I feel like my game is going to transcend so much," Queen told the "The Lounge" podcast for the team's official website. "It's so simple, but it's so far away."

Queen said that the leap from college to the pros led to some of his struggles last season.

"In college, playing the rover side, you wouldn't get that many three-man route concepts," Queen said. "You go to the NFL, you're in the Mike position, you've got to be with the nickel all the time. The three-man route concepts are way harder than two-man route concepts. That experience and getting in the film room and learning everything, that's probably going to be the biggest key."

Queen started all 16 games as a rookie, gobbling up 106 tackles, three sacks, one INT, two forced fumble, two recoveries and a defensive TD. However, much of his production came in the first five weeks, including being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 5.

The linebacker admitted his play "fell off" from there as he started trying to force the issue instead of just playing his role.

"Because I started off so hot, if I was to have a mediocre game, I started pressing," Queen said. "I wanted to make this play, make that play. Then you start thinking too much, and when you start thinking too much, you start playing tense. I feel like I got out of my game because I was trying to do too much instead of letting the game come to me."

Queen particularly struggled in space and missed 22 tackles, per Pro Football Focus, tied for most among linebackers with at least 550 snaps. To improve his coverage, the 21-year-old believes getting in the film room will help him raise his game in 2021.

"There's nothing I can't do on the field. I feel like this season, locking in, watching film even more than I did, getting with (inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan) and watching extra stuff, learning the route concepts, it's going to be big," Queen said. "People don't understand the type of player I'm trying to be. I don't want to talk about it too much. When it happens, it happens. I can't wait."

Related Content

news

Buccaneers placing franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

﻿Chris Godwin﻿ isn't seeing free agency this year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl receiver, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Patrick Peterson: Return to Cardinals 'out of my control'

Patrick Peterson liked the Cardinals signing of J.J. Watt, but the corner isn't sure if he'll be playing alongside the pass-rusher. Peterson said he plans to continue his career whether or not he remains in the desert. 
news

Giants expected to franchise tag DL Leonard Williams

﻿Leonard Williams﻿ is staying in New York for at least another season. The Giants are expected to franchise tag the defensive lineman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Packers WR Devin Funchess, Bills C Mitch Morse take pay cuts

In light of the salary cap crunch for 2021, Packers WR Devin Funchess and Bills C Mitch Morse took pay cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Raiders OT Trent Brown expected to be traded to Patriots

New England is expected to trade for Las Vegas offensive tackle ﻿Trent Brown﻿, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, with the two sides coming together on a deal that was a few weeks in the making. 
news

NFL world reacts to Dak Prescott's new contract

Following news of Dak Prescott's blockbuster signing with the Cowboys, many from across the NFL world chimed in on social media to congratulate Dallas' QB1. 
news

Washington applying franchise tag to OL Brandon Scherff for second year in a row

Once again, the Washington Football Team is using the franchise tag on standout guard ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening. 
news

Titans trade first-round pick Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins 

Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, the 2020 first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Jets placing franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye

New York has placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to 4-year, $160M contract

Star quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and Dallas have agreed to terms on a new deal, the team announced Monday.
news

DL Gerald McCoy 'would love to go back to Tampa' 

With his career winding to an end, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy would love to end up where it all began back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW