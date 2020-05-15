Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank

The owner of the Baltimore Ravens is stepping up to help the citizens of the city his team calls home.

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank in an effort to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland Food Bank president and CEO Carmen Del Guercio called it "the largest gift" the bank has received in support of its COVID-19 relief efforts and added she does "it inspires others to follow suit."

"The Maryland Food Bank is doing great work in the Baltimore area during this crisis," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said, via a release from the team. "We are confident the food bank will continue to make a difference for those most in need."