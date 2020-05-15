Around the NFL

Friday, May 15, 2020 12:07 PM

Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The owner of the Baltimore Ravens is stepping up to help the citizens of the city his team calls home.

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank in an effort to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland Food Bank president and CEO Carmen Del Guercio called it "the largest gift" the bank has received in support of its COVID-19 relief efforts and added she does "it inspires others to follow suit."

"The Maryland Food Bank is doing great work in the Baltimore area during this crisis," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said, via a release from the team. "We are confident the food bank will continue to make a difference for those most in need."

In March, the Ravens and the Bisciotti Foundation combined to donate an initial $250,000 to the Maryland Food Bank as part of an overall $1 million contribution that supported several non-profit organizations in Maryland. The May donation adds to that initial gift as the pandemic continues to affect life for everyone across the United States and around the world.

Related Content

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday
news

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The Texans beat the Chiefs 31-24. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Patrick Mahomes to address 2020 Texas Tech graduates

Texas Tech University graduates will get a send off from Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs QB is slated to speak at their 2020 Spring commencement. 
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sidelines during the National Anthem against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 31-24. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Aaron Rodgers 'excited' to help Packers rookie QB Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers admitted his surprise when the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love, but the 36-year-old veteran maintains he has learned from his own experience and will embrace the rookie's inception into the NFL.
New York Jets running back Ty Montgomery (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
news

Saints sign running back Ty Montgomery

The acquisition of Montgomery, 27, is the latest post-draft roster move for Sean Payton and Co., who also added Jameis Winston and cut Larry Warford in the past month.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
news

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas move another hurdle in virtual offseason

The Raiders coach is among those adjusting on the fly while also attempting to best perform his duties. Gruden was candid in explaining the challenges associated with relocating a franchise amid a pandemic.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. Taylor was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
news

Roundup: Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to rookie deal

The second half of Nick Sirianni's envisioned "1-1 punch" has officially signed his contract. Taylor put pen to paper Friday, completing his rookie deal as part of three draft picks who are officially members of the Colts.
James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit
news

James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison recently said that coach Mike Tomlin gave him an envelope following a 2010 game against the Browns that featured a big hit on wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.
Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT
news

Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT

Can Wills, a right tackle in college, make the switch to the left side? So far, so good, according to Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions
news

Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions

The QB told reporters Thursday he was never unsettled by rumors of a potential trade involving him or by whispers that the Lions might be interested in Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
news

Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Geno Smith is sticking around in the Pacific Northwest. The quarterback is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL