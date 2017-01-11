Ravens owner Bisciotti on fans: 'Pitchforks are out'

Awkward as it might have been, Bisciotti is right and hopefully did not seriously mull firing Harbaugh and/or Newsome. Both would have been snapped up immediately by other teams looking to get better. The problem with the Ravens might have been that they tried for too long to pacify their fan base and never went into a true rebuild after the Super Bowl XLVII victory. Since the Super Bowl win, the team has gone 8-8, 10-6 with a loss in the divisional round, 5-11 in a season without Flacco and 8-8, barely missing the playoffs after a Christmas night loss to the Steelers. It is not a dominant stretch by any measure, but there is no reason to believe Baltimore won't be in contention a year from now and no reason to believe that Harbaugh forgot how to coach in that time.