Ravens OT Gaither inactive for game against Bengals

BALTIMORE -- Ravens offensive tackle Jared Gaither was inactive for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, one week after he was carted off the field with a neck injury.
Gaither was hurt against the New England Patriots. The 340-pound left tackle was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for tests on his neck and shoulder after a collision in the backfield, but X-rays were negative. Gaither was listed as questionable during the week.
The Ravens planned to move rookie Michael Oher to left tackle and insert Marshal Yanda, a reserve guard, at right tackle.
Cincinnati's inactives included defensive tackle Tank Johnson, who has a foot injury, running back Jalen Parmele, linebacker Prescott Burgess, offensive tackle Oniel Cousins, tight end Kelly Talavou and linebacker Paul Kruger.
Cincinnati's other inactives were safety Tom Nelson, linebacker Rashad Jeanty, tackles Andre Smith and Scott Kooistra, and tight end Jerome Simpson.
