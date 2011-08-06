Ravens one of four teams reportedly interested in Cotchery

After losing out on veteran receivers Derrick Mason and Malcom Floyd in free agency, the Baltimore Ravens could be setting their sights on Jerricho Cotchery.
The Ravens are one of four teams interested in Cotchery, a league source told The Baltimore Sun, who is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
It's believed the San Diego Chargers could also be interested, as Cotchery and quarterback Philip Rivers were college teammates at N.C. State. Their interest, however, could be tempered after re-signing Malcom Floyd, who was an offseason priority.
The Ravens also lost out on retaining Mason, who announced Saturday he is signing with the New York Jets after six seasons in Baltimore.
Cotchery, 29, was released by the Jets Thursday. Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters the team's former fourth-round pick requested to be traded or released. Cotchery, who had 41 receptions for 433 yards and two touchdowns last season, has expressed interest in the Ravens, according to The Sun.
The Ravens have a void to fill after losing Mason and veteran tight end Todd Heap. Behind veteran Anquan Boldin, the team has a group of young and unproven receivers in rookie Torrey Smith, Justin Harper, Brandon Jones, James Hardy, Marcus Smith and David Reed.
T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who had 30 receptions in his only season with the Ravens in 2010, remains a free agent.