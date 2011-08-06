Ravens one of four teams reportedly interested in Cotchery

Published: Aug 06, 2011 at 01:35 PM

After losing out on veteran receivers Derrick Mason and Malcom Floyd in free agency, the Baltimore Ravens could be setting their sights on Jerricho Cotchery.

The Ravens are one of four teams interested in Cotchery, a league source told The Baltimore Sun, who is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

It's believed the San Diego Chargers could also be interested, as Cotchery and quarterback Philip Rivers were college teammates at N.C. State. Their interest, however, could be tempered after re-signing Malcom Floyd, who was an offseason priority.

The Ravens also lost out on retaining Mason, who announced Saturday he is signing with the New York Jets after six seasons in Baltimore.

Cotchery, 29, was released by the Jets Thursday. Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters the team's former fourth-round pick requested to be traded or released. Cotchery, who had 41 receptions for 433 yards and two touchdowns last season, has expressed interest in the Ravens, according to The Sun.

The Ravens have a void to fill after losing Mason and veteran tight end Todd Heap. Behind veteran Anquan Boldin, the team has a group of young and unproven receivers in rookie Torrey Smith, Justin Harper, Brandon Jones, James Hardy, Marcus Smith and David Reed.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who had 30 receptions in his only season with the Ravens in 2010, remains a free agent.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

news

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

news

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension through 2024 with Brandin Cooks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW