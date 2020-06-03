Around the NFL

Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG

Kevin Patra

The Baltimore Ravens are loaded up on offense for another playoff run with MVP Lamar Jackson. The biggest offensive question this offseason is how they plan to replace retired Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda.

One man battling for the starting guard spot previously occupied for the past 13 years by a potential Hall of Famer is former Seattle Seahawks guard D.J. Fluker.

"I watched Yanda for a long time. He's a great guard," Fluker said on the Ravens' "The Lounge" podcast, via the team's official website. "Those are big shoes to fill. Yanda did his thing. That's what he was known for, being physical and tough. But what I can do is be myself, be who I am. Be the person that comes out every single day, works hard, be physical and impose my will on people. That's me. That's D.J. -- always passionate about football. That's what I can give you."

A former first-round pick by the Chargers in 2011, Fluker began his career at tackle, being named to the All-Rookie team, before moving inside to guard. He was released by the Chargers in 2017, spent one season with the New York Giants and played the last two years in Seattle. The Seahawks cut Fluker this offseason after adding O-line help in the draft. The 29-year-old started 23 games over the past two years in Seattle.

"Maybe they wanted (someone) younger," Fluker said of his release. "Maybe they want a different type of player. I can't speak for that. But I can come in here, show what I am as a person and a football player. I'm going to be myself. I promise, you're going to love watching me.

"Of course, I'm going to have a chip on my shoulder. My job right now is playing like I don't have a job. That's my mindset every single season. Come in there, work my [butt] off. That's what I do. I'm going to be in the lineup somewhere, hopefully."

Fluker is set to battle with second-year guard Ben Powers and rookies Tyre Phillips (third round) and Ben Bredeson (fourth round) for the starting gig.

Interior blocking is key to the Ravens' run game and always vital to protecting the pocket for quarterbacks. No one expects the man replacing Yanda to play at a HOF-level, but how well Fluker, Powers or others perform will play a key role in how potent Baltimore's offense remains in 2020.

Related Content

Houston Texans' coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans cancel meetings so players can attend George Floyd's funeral

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he plans to attend the funeral of George Floyd, a Houston native, and the team will not hold meetings next Tuesday.
Giants, Jets reopen facilities
news

Giants, Jets reopen facilities

The New York Giants and New York Jets resumed operations at their headquarters Wednesday in a limited capacity, Kimberly Jones reports.
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan stands with players during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Raves at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2017 in London. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Shad Khan writes op-ed addressing racism, systemic inequality 

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wrote an op-ed Wednesday published on the team's official website addressing racism and systemic inequality in the U.S.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is joining the chorus of NFL clubs and players striving to make a difference following the killing of George Floyd by donating $1 million toward police training and addressing systemic racism.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Luke Kuechly considering joining Panthers' scouting staff

Luke Kuechly's time away from the Panthers might not be long. After retiring in January, the former All-Pro LB is considering a role in Carolina's front office as a pro scout.
James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game
news

James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game

The all-around talent of James Conner puts him in position to be a three-down back for the Steelers. But the fourth-year veteran said he and the other Pittsburgh RBs need to make establishing the run game their top priority.
Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'
news

Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under Bill Musgrave and Rich Scangarello, respectively, Lindsay believes his new OC's offense fits him even better than the previous two. 
Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning
news

Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning

Emmanuel Sanders has already played with Peyton Manning during his golden years in Denver, but the newly signed New Orleans Saints wideout envisions a similar success when catching passes from another future Hall of Fame QB in Drew Brees.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (93) rushes during an NFL game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 32-27. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

DT Timmy Jernigan no longer expected to sign with Texans

The former Eagles defensive tackle, who had reached an agreement on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston, is not expected to sign with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening.
NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 
news

NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 

The NFL has told clubs they must hold their training camps at their facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday afternoon. There will also be no joint practices.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Panthers officially place Luke Kuechly on reserve/retired list

Luke Kuechly's retirement is official. The Carolina Panthers placed Kuechly on the reserve/retired list, effective Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
