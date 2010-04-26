Ravens' Oher gets opportunity to write memoir

Published: Apr 26, 2010 at 10:55 AM

NEW YORK -- The NFL star whose life inspired the book and movie "The Blind Side" is now telling his own story.

Gotham Books announced Monday that Michael Oher's "I Beat the Odds" will be published in February 2011.

Oher rose from poverty in Memphis, Tenn., to fame as an offensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens. His story became a best-selling book by Michael Lewis and a popular movie starring Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, Oher's foster mother.

Tuohy and her husband, Sean, also are working on a memoir, due this summer.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
news

NFL updates COVID-19 protocols: Vaccinated players largely returning to pre-pandemic normal at work

The NFL announced sweeping changes to its COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. Vaccinated players are largely returning to pre-pandemic normal at work, while unvaccinated players must continue adhering to restrictions put in place for the 2020 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW