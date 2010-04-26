Ravens' Oher gets opportunity to write memoir

NEW YORK -- The NFL star whose life inspired the book and movie "The Blind Side" is now telling his own story.
Gotham Books announced Monday that Michael Oher's "I Beat the Odds" will be published in February 2011.
Oher rose from poverty in Memphis, Tenn., to fame as an offensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens. His story became a best-selling book by Michael Lewis and a popular movie starring Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, Oher's foster mother.
Tuohy and her husband, Sean, also are working on a memoir, due this summer.
