Ravens offensive line coach Moeller found guilty of DUI

Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Andy Moeller was sentenced to two years of supervised probation Monday after he was found guilty of driving under the influence, according to The Baltimore Sun.
"I understand the seriousness of the charges and take responsibility," Moeller said. "I will never put myself in this position again."
A Baltimore County District Court judge ordered Moeller, 47, to abstain from alcohol and continue rehabilitation, which includes random drug testing and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, as well as filing direct reports to the court every 60 days.
Maryland State Police said the coach was arrested after being pulled over for speeding on the Maryland beltway on September 18. Police state that Moeller smelled of alcohol and stumbled during his sobriety test, according to The Sun.
Moeller has been on the Ravens' staff since 2008 and coached for eight years at Michigan after playing there. He is the son of former Michigan head coach Gary Moeller.
"He's either going to get it under control or he's going to spend a lifetime of misery like other people that are affected by that," Bisciotti told The Sun. "We're behind him as long as he earns trust and continues to earn that trust. But he knows he's one step away from not being a Raven and then probably not being in the NFL at all."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.