Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 11:02 AM

Ravens OC: Involving Dobbins in loaded backfield a 'good' problem

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens stacked strength on strength with the selection of running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 draft.

The addition of the multifaceted back to a backfield that already boasts Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill gives Baltimore seemingly too many mouths to feed -- especially when you consider the frequency with which Lamar Jackson keeps the pigskin.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't worried about finding a way to utilize all the backfield weapons at his disposal.

"I love good problems," he said Tuesday, via the team's official Twitter feed. "I think I've learned over the years, if you got good problems, bring 'em this way. And I say that unabashedly. Talented, hardworking players that love football, bring 'em on. And the fact that we've got a lot of guys in our running back stable, if you will, just makes me excited to no end. I don't think you can have enough really good running backs, and we've certainly got a plethora of them. I'm really excited to see J.K. (Dobbins) and I love the guys we already have, Mark (Ingram), Gus (Edwards) and Justice (Hill). We'll find ways to make it work, for sure. To have that kind of backfield is a blessing.

"We definitely want to get into training camp and work through it and kind of evolve as we go, as far as how we're actually going to deploy them and who we are going to emphasize, (and) how. I think that's going to happen on the fly every day in training camp. We'll get a better feel for that, but I love problems like that. So, I mean that sincerely."

With a diverse backfield, Ingram is likely to start and take the early-down carries, with Dobbins seeing more work as the season progresses. Edwards should see snaps spelling Ingram with Hill used as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

After overhauling the offense for Jackson last year, Roman planned to tweak it yet again to keep ahead of defenses scheming to slow their dynamic game plan. The changes this year, however, have been stymied a bit by the lack of offseason on-field work.

"We've definitely tweaked things," Roman said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "We haven't had the luxury of OTAs and whatnot to really test run certain things. We have to be really judicious with how we use that time in training camp. I think experimenting this year is going to be very selective."

It will be interesting to see how much of that selection includes attempting to curtail Jackson's running and mold him into a better pocket passer without hindering his dynamic ability. With the added backfield weapon this offseason, Roman has the diversity to employ whatever type of offense he can dream up -- if he can find time to install it this year.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Saints beat the Steelers 31-28. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Tomlin: Medical experts comfortable with Big Ben's rehab

Mike Tomlin said he hasn't personally witnessed Ben Roethlisberger's workouts this offseason. But the Steelers coach noted Big Ben is pleased with his progress after missing most of last season with an elbow injury, and so are his doctors.
TAMPA, FL - MAY 11, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is photographed in uniform for the first time as a member of the Bucs. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Tom Brady, Bucs players hold workout despite NFLPA warning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and about a dozen of his teammates held a workout Tuesday, days after the NFLPA warned players to halt private sessions.
Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter
news

Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford, who took over after William Clay Ford Sr. died in 2014, stepped down as the principal owner of the team. Sheila Ford Hamp will succeed her mother as the club's principal owner and chairman.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
news

Rams OC wants Jared Goff to take 'ownership' of offense in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams will feature a number of new players on offense in this year, and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell wants Jared Goff to put his stamp on the unit.
Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'
news

Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'

Last season, the New York Jets' offense ranked near the bottom of the league. Can newly acquired wideout Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims help quarterback Sam Darnold turn things around?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Dak Prescott signs franchise tag tender with Cowboys

Dak Prescott signed his franchise tag tender on Monday and is locked in for the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. 
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Matt Skura looks on as he warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 33-28. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

John Harbaugh: Matt Skura's recovery from knee injury 'remarkable'

The Ravens escaped last season with few big injuries other than center Matt Skura, but coach John Harbaugh was brimming with excitement on his quick recovery.
John Harbaugh disagrees with Lamar Jackson's take on playoff loss
news

John Harbaugh disagrees with Lamar Jackson's take on playoff loss

Ravens coach respectfully disagrees with his MVP quarterback on Baltimore's playoff loss: "We just didn't play well."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell enters a meeting during the NFL Spring Meeting at the Whitley Hotel Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Atlanta. (Paul Abell/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL reopens New York office, commissioner among returners

As New York begins reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some NFL employees are returning to the league office at 345 Park Avenue.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Jets' Jamal Adams shouts out he's 'trying' to get traded to Cowboys

New York safety has requested a trade and told a fan he's "trying" to get to Dallas. 
Twin brothers New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) and New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) look on during an NFL football game against the against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Patriots' McCourty twins cautious about NFL players returning

Like many, Devin and Jason McCourty are trying to figure out what a return to work for players will look like in an uncertain 2020.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL