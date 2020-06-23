Ravens OC: Involving Dobbins in loaded backfield a 'good' problem

The Baltimore Ravens stacked strength on strength with the selection of running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 draft.

The addition of the multifaceted back to a backfield that already boasts Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill gives Baltimore seemingly too many mouths to feed -- especially when you consider the frequency with which Lamar Jackson keeps the pigskin.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't worried about finding a way to utilize all the backfield weapons at his disposal.

"I love good problems," he said Tuesday, via the team's official Twitter feed. "I think I've learned over the years, if you got good problems, bring 'em this way. And I say that unabashedly. Talented, hardworking players that love football, bring 'em on. And the fact that we've got a lot of guys in our running back stable, if you will, just makes me excited to no end. I don't think you can have enough really good running backs, and we've certainly got a plethora of them. I'm really excited to see J.K. (Dobbins) and I love the guys we already have, Mark (Ingram), Gus (Edwards) and Justice (Hill). We'll find ways to make it work, for sure. To have that kind of backfield is a blessing.