Ravens' Newsome says team would like to keep Webb, Williams

As Ray Rice's contract squabble grabs the majority of the headlines, the Baltimore Ravens quietly are trying to lock up young cornerbacks Lardarius Webb and Cary Williams to long-term deals.
"We are involved in negotiations with both," general manager Ozzie Newsome said Wednesday, via the team's official website, during a pre-draft news conference. "What the status is, I don't know."
Webb and Williams are both restricted free agents. The Ravens used a first-round tender on Webb and a second-round tender on Williams, guaranteeing the two $2.74- and $1.93 million contracts, respectively, according to the team site.
Webb and Williams started a combined 31 games last season, as Webb had five interceptions and returned a punt for a touchdown, while Williams totaled 84 tackles.
Newsome said that the players they've tendered are guys they would like to keep long-term.
The Ravens committed themselves to a youth movement at cornerback this offseason when they did not make a push to re-sign seven-year veteran Chris Carr. Carr is signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Wednesday.