Ravens' Newsome says team would like to keep Webb, Williams

Published: Apr 04, 2012 at 10:00 AM

As Ray Rice's contract squabble grabs the majority of the headlines, the Baltimore Ravens quietly are trying to lock up young cornerbacks Lardarius Webb and Cary Williams to long-term deals.

"We are involved in negotiations with both," general manager Ozzie Newsome said Wednesday, via the team's official website, during a pre-draft news conference. "What the status is, I don't know."

Webb and Williams are both restricted free agents. The Ravens used a first-round tender on Webb and a second-round tender on Williams, guaranteeing the two $2.74- and $1.93 million contracts, respectively, according to the team site.

Webb and Williams started a combined 31 games last season, as Webb had five interceptions and returned a punt for a touchdown, while Williams totaled 84 tackles.

Newsome said that the players they've tendered are guys they would like to keep long-term.

The Ravens committed themselves to a youth movement at cornerback this offseason when they did not make a push to re-sign seven-year veteran Chris Carr. Carr is signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Wednesday.

