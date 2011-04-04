Ravens need convincing before paying Flacco like elite QB

"I think (those offenses translate to the NFL) better than ever," said Glanville, who was recently named coach and general manager of the United Football League's Hartford Colonials. "Realistically, some of the college offenses are more wide open than some of the pro teams. And I think the fact they throw the ball so much, you don't need that three-year training session (in the NFL). When I was in Hawaii with (head coach) June Jones, our longest run was the huddle break. We threw it every down, so you get receivers that know about hand placement -- how to catch the football, where to put the fingers. All these things have gotten more and more like pro football."