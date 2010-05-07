Ravens move Oher to left tackle, send veteran Gaither to right side

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens moved second-year pro Michael Oher to left tackle and Jared Gaither to right tackle at Friday's minicamp practice and envision it as a permanent move for the 2010 season, according to a team source.

"We're going to do whatever we can to get the best group out there that makes the offense the best it can be," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, according to The Associated Press.

Said Gaither of the switch: "I'm happy to play wherever I'm going to help the offensive line and the team. I'll play kicker if I can make it on the field."

Oher, a standout left tackle at Ole Miss whose story was the basis for the book and the movie "The Blind Side," filled in well at left tackle last season when Gaither was injured. The Ravens had long debated whether or not to have Oher protect quarterback Joe Flacco's "blind side" on a full-term basis, then decided to do it.

The Ravens have Oher, a first-round draft pick in 2009, tied up long-term on a rookie contract. Gaither is a restricted free agent who hasn't signed his free-agent tender, but the Ravens have been unwilling to give him an extension. However, they would do so if the fourth-year pro has a healthy, consistent and productive 2010 season.

The Ravens also strongly considered trading Gaither last month had they been able to receive a high second-round pick for him. His market value would be considerably less as a right tackle.

Baltimore has built one of the NFL's best young offensive lines -- and one that boasts considerable depth -- by making astute draft picks in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

