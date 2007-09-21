Ravens' McNair to play Sunday; Ogden out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Quarterback Steve McNair will start Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and All-Pro offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden will be out for the second consecutive week, Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick said Friday.
"Steve seems to have gotten through the week OK, so hopefully it will show up that way on Sunday," Billick said. "It was just a matter of how he felt. He felt pretty good, so that was the key."
Meanwhile, Ogden is definitely out with a nagging turf toe injury and a sprained left foot.
"It won't be this week, but he's progressing," Billick said.
Cornerback Samari Rolle missed practice for the second consecutive day because of illness. "We'll see," Billick said. "He's got a little bit of a bug going on."
