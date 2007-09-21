Ravens' McNair to play Sunday; Ogden out

Published: Sep 21, 2007 at 07:55 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Quarterback Steve McNair will start Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and All-Pro offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden will be out for the second consecutive week, Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick said Friday.

McNair missed last week's win over the New York Jets with a groin pull.

"Steve seems to have gotten through the week OK, so hopefully it will show up that way on Sunday," Billick said. "It was just a matter of how he felt. He felt pretty good, so that was the key."

Meanwhile, Ogden is definitely out with a nagging turf toe injury and a sprained left foot.

"It won't be this week, but he's progressing," Billick said.

Cornerback Samari Rolle missed practice for the second consecutive day because of illness. "We'll see," Billick said. "He's got a little bit of a bug going on."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to miss Week 10 game vs. Texans

Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday, did not practice today  and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ready for return to field: 'It's been a long, long 10 months'

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray talked with reporters on Thursday ahead of his first start since tearing his ACL in December 2022.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 10: C.J. Stroud leapfrogs Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

How high does C.J. Stroud rise in Nick Shook's QB Index after a historic Week 9 performance? Where does Joshua Dobbs land coming off his heroic Vikings debut? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.