Ravens' McGahee questionable, Rolle unlikely to play

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Willis McGahee, who is nursing an ankle injury, practiced on a limited basis on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Meanwhile, cornerback Samari Rolle says his injured neck is getting better, but he doesn't know how it will feel when he hits somebody.
Rolle hasn't played in six weeks and he's listed as doubtful. He wore a noncontact jersey for practice Friday, his third consecutive day of limited practice.
Cornerback Chris McAlister did not practice at all this week and is doubtful for Sunday while tight end Daniel Wilcox's thigh injury will sideline him against the Browns.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press