Ravens' McClain, Ayanbadejo to play through injuries vs. Texans

Published: Jan 15, 2012 at 02:47 AM

Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Jameel McClain is active for Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans after being limited in practice throughout the week with a knee injury.

Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo (thigh) also is active. Both McClain and Ayanbadejo were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

The Ravens deactivated wide receiver Tandon Doss, cornerback Chykie Brown, cornerback Chris Carr, running back Anthony Allen, linebacker Josh Bynes, offensive lineman Justin Boren and linebacker Sergio Kindle.

Carr missed seven games during the regular season with thigh and back injuries, although he did see action in the final three games. Brown played on special teams in the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and participated in just seven games this season.

The Texans had listed 18 players as probable for the game. They ruled out quarterback Jeff Garcia, wide receiver Jeff Maehl, cornerback Brendon Harris, free safety Troy Nolan, guard Thomas Austin, offensive tackle Andrew Gardner and tight end Garrett Graham.

The winner of the Ravens-Texans game will travel to New England next Sunday to face the Patriots for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 9

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Move The Sticks: Von Miller expectations, top RBs, WRs outside first round and what Saints should do at QB

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Chiefs trade OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

The Chiefs are trading offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW