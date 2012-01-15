Ravens' McClain, Ayanbadejo to play through injuries vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Jameel McClain is active for Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans after being limited in practice throughout the week with a knee injury.
Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo (thigh) also is active. Both McClain and Ayanbadejo were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
The Ravens deactivated wide receiver Tandon Doss, cornerback Chykie Brown, cornerback Chris Carr, running back Anthony Allen, linebacker Josh Bynes, offensive lineman Justin Boren and linebacker Sergio Kindle.
Carr missed seven games during the regular season with thigh and back injuries, although he did see action in the final three games. Brown played on special teams in the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and participated in just seven games this season.
The Texans had listed 18 players as probable for the game. They ruled out quarterback Jeff Garcia, wide receiver Jeff Maehl, cornerback Brendon Harris, free safety Troy Nolan, guard Thomas Austin, offensive tackle Andrew Gardner and tight end Garrett Graham.
The winner of the Ravens-Texans game will travel to New England next Sunday to face the Patriots for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
