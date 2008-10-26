Ravens' McAlister, Raiders' McFadden inactive

Published: Oct 26, 2008 at 06:18 AM

BALTIMORE -- Ravens cornerback Chris McAlister was inactive Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, who were without running back Darren McFadden.

McAlister sat out with a knee injury and was replaced in Baltimore's starting lineup by Frank Walker. McAlister did not start in last week's victory at Miami and played sparingly.

McFadden was sidelined with a toe injury and was joined on Oakland's inactive list by wide receiver Todd Watkins, safety Rashad Baker, linebacker Jon Alston, defensive end Derrick Burgess, offensive tackle James Marten and center John Wade. Marques Tuiasosopo was designated the third quarterback.

The Ravens' other inactives were return specialist Yamon Figurs, cornerback Samari Rolle, safety Dawan Landry, offensive tackle Adam Terry, wide receiver Marcus Smith and defensive tackle Lamar Divens. Todd Bouman was the third quarterback.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Presents: Reducing Lower Extremity Injuries: A Discussion on Playing Surfaces and Injury Reduction Strategies

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (wrist) questionable to return vs. Ravens

Bengals quaterback Joe Burrow left Thursday night's game after injuring his wrist against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) ruled out vs. Bengals

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews left Thursday night's game against the Bengals after injuring his ankle. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.