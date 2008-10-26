Ravens' McAlister, Raiders' McFadden inactive

BALTIMORE -- Ravens cornerback Chris McAlister was inactive Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, who were without running back Darren McFadden.
McAlister sat out with a knee injury and was replaced in Baltimore's starting lineup by Frank Walker. McAlister did not start in last week's victory at Miami and played sparingly.
McFadden was sidelined with a toe injury and was joined on Oakland's inactive list by wide receiver Todd Watkins, safety Rashad Baker, linebacker Jon Alston, defensive end Derrick Burgess, offensive tackle James Marten and center John Wade. Marques Tuiasosopo was designated the third quarterback.
The Ravens' other inactives were return specialist Yamon Figurs, cornerback Samari Rolle, safety Dawan Landry, offensive tackle Adam Terry, wide receiver Marcus Smith and defensive tackle Lamar Divens. Todd Bouman was the third quarterback.
