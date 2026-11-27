OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A week after he was benched for comments he made on his podcast, veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey will play Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Ravens coach Jesse Minter made the announcement following Friday's practice.

Humphrey, the team's second-longest tenured player, was sent home and deactivated last week after he said on "The Marlon Humphrey Show" that the city of Baltimore is best at "making criminals." The comment was rebuked by the Ravens and several Baltimore dignitaries.

Humphrey, 30, was a healthy scratch for last Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, he returned to the team Monday and practiced all week.

"I think he's handled it well and like a pro, so he's back in here," said Minter, who has declined to elaborate on the discussions that he or other high-ranking members of the organization have had with Humphrey. "He's done a good job, and he's ready to try to help the team."

Humphrey apologized for his comments the day that they came out. However, he has not spoken to reporters since returning to the team Monday.

It's unclear if Humphrey, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who is in the middle of his second straight disappointing season, will return to a starting job. Veteran Chidobe Awuzie and third-year corner T.J. Tampa rotated in Humphrey's spot against the Panthers; Tampa played relatively well, securing an end zone interception on a Bryce Young pass that kept Baltimore in the game and breaking up another Young pass in the end zone. Minter said earlier this week that Tampa has earned more playing time opposite Nate Wiggins.

Humphrey came out to practice early Friday and stretched with the players on the Ravens' special teams units. That was a departure from his usual practice routine -- and perhaps an indication he could be asked to contribute on special teams, either this week or going forward.

The Ravens are 4-7 and may have to win out to return to the playoffs. They'll be trying Sunday in Houston to break a six-game losing streak, but they won't have rookie first-round guard Vega Ioane (hand), starting defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) or starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee). Ioane hurt his hand in Wednesday's practice, though Minter said he's optimistic that it's not a long-term injury.

The Ravens are on bye next week.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.