Around the NFL

Ravens' Mark Ingram (calf) on track to play next week

Published: Jan 03, 2020 at 05:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mark Ingram missed Week 17 after suffering a calf injury, but the bye week will help get the Baltimore Ravens' top running back on the field for the Divisional Round.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Ingram is on pace to return for next week's playoff game.

"He's on track to play, and he should be practicing next week full speed," Harbaugh said.

Ingram suffered the calf injury in Week 16, and while the RB initially feared the worst after the injury, an MRI confirmed it was only a slight strain.

The bulldozing running back has been the perfect complement to Lamar Jackson, able to plow through the middle of defenses if defenders try to key on the QB runs. Ingram dashed for 1,018 yards on 202 carries in 15 games, averaging 5.0 yards per rush, and gobbled up 15 total TDs (10 rushing), the most scrimmage scores in his career.

Getting Ingram back healthy for the playoffs provides a huge sigh of relief in Baltimore.

Jackson also is getting back to health after missing practice earlier in the week due to the flu.

"He was good today. He was fully healthy today," Harbaugh said of his All-Pro QB. "The biggest thing probably is getting those guys back up to weight with all the fluids and stuff like that. But Lamar had a heck of a practice. He looked 100 percent."

There was no concern that Jackson wouldn't be healthy for next week, but getting him through the flu with more than a week to spare is good news for the Ravens.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi's one-game suspensions reduced to fines

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have had their one-game suspensions stemming from a postgame fracas Sunday reduced to fines, the NFL announced Tuesday evening.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin views Baltimore's Mark Andrews in the same ilk as Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts -- tight ends by designation, but the top targets on their teams nonetheless.

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'

Might Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Cincinnati Bengals, who have locked up a playoff spot? There's at least a smidgeon of a possibility.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol during game vs. Packers

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol" during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday that the team believes quarterback Russell Wilson is "fixable" and the decision to move on from Nathaniel Hackett was not based on Wilson.

news

NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt announcing his retirement after 12 seasons

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 season. Watt's news prompted an outpouring of reaction on social media from across the league.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announces retirement following conclusion of 2022 NFL season

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Watt on Monday announced that this past Sunday was his last ever home game, announcing his retirement following the conclusion of 2022 season.

news

Eberflus rejects idea of shutting down QB Fields: 'We want to improve. We want to see where we are'

Bears coach Matt Eberflus have an emphatic no to the idea of shutting down quarterback Justin Fields for the final two games of the 2022 season.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked point blank Monday whether he would consider benching Derek Carr. and didn't exactly give a rousing defense in favor of the quarterback.

news

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday sticking with QB Nick Foles despite three-INT performance vs. Chargers

Colts quarterback Nick Foles threw three interceptions to earn a 31.9 passer rating in Monday night's loss to the Chargers, but interim coach Jeff Saturday says Indy will stick with the veteran for the remaining two games of the season

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE