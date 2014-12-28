Around the NFL

Ravens lock up final AFC playoff spot following win

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

It wasn't pretty, but the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) are playoff-bound after downing the Cleveland Browns (7-9) 20-10 on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Our takeaways:

  1. Stripped of his two starting tackles, quarterback Joe Flacco and the Ravens looked nothing like postseason material for three-plus quarters. Cleveland's defense held Baltimore to under 5.0 yards per play before Flacco caught fire in the final period with a pair of touchdown strikes to Torrey Smith and Kamar Aiken to put the Browns away. Still, this 11th-ranked Ravens attack has struggled of late. Can Flacco put together another magical January run?
  1. It's not a good sign for Johnny Manziel that undrafted quarterback Connor Shaw looked more comfortable and prepared -- and played better -- in his first NFL start. It was far from pristine, but the rookie out of South Carolina finished 14-of-28 passing for 177 yards while handling the blitz with more poise than Johnny Football. Baltimore showed how little they respected the Browns' offense by going for it on fourth down in the red zone in the opening quarter.
  1. Browns rookie running back Terrance West played his best game in months with 94 yards off 18 carries after earning the start over Isaiah Crowell. Coach Mike Pettine challenged West to practice better in recent weeks, and it paid off on Sunday. Crowell and West give the Browns two solid runners to lean on in 2015.
  1. Justin Forsett capped his fantastic breakout season with 119 yards off 17 attempts against a Browns run defense that has plenty of work to do this offseason. Forsett finishes the year with 1,266 yards, but will Baltimore re-sign him? As for Cleveland, look for the Browns to tap their ample cap space for help up front.
  1. The Browns go into the offseason facing plenty of the same questions they wrestled with last offseason: What is Josh Gordon's future with the team? Who's the quarterback? Can the front office be trusted to pick the right players? And once again they find themselves staring up at Baltimore, a team that has all but owned them since Cleveland's return to the league in 1999.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys sign former Steelers WR James Washington to one-year deal

The Cowboys signed former Steelers wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday. 
news

Cowboys agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler on one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with pass rusher ﻿Dante Fowler﻿, who previously played with the Falcons under current 'Boys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Eagles, Fletcher Cox expected to reach one-year deal in coming days

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Fletcher Cox and the Eagles are working through details on a one-year deal that's expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday. 
news

Seahawks releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap 

The Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, the team announced.  
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving Steelers to sign with Chiefs on one-year, $10.75M max deal

Following five seasons with the Steelers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year, $10.75 million max deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson in deal that includes three first-round picks

The Cleveland Browns are trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Panthers sign WR D.J. Moore to three-year extension worth $61.9M in new money

The Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver D.J. Moore to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 NFL season.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

The Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen reworked his contract to clear cap space, and the Chicago Bears nixed their deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. NFL.com is tracking all of Friday's free agency news.
news

Cowboys re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to one-year contract

The Cowboys are bringing back a key defensive contributor. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Dallas is re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year contract.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk relishing chance to prove he's not overpaid: 'I'm very confident in my potential'

When the reports surfaced of the massive deal the Jaguars handed free-agent receiver ﻿Christian Kirk﻿, the NFL world was baffled. But Kirk isn't worried about the perception that he's overpaid.
news

Chandler Jones on following Russell Wilson to AFC West: 'He thought he could get away from me'

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ changed cities, conferences and divisions but will still have to deal with pass rusher ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ twice a season for the foreseeable future.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup plans 'to take it up a notch' replacing Amari Cooper

Newly re-signed Cowboys WR Michael Gallup aims to fill the role of Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys traded away in order to retain the 26-year-old. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW