Ravens' Lewis says NFL fined him for hit on Steelers' Ward

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis said Wednesday that he was fined by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward in Sunday night's game.
Lewis hit Ward during the second quarter of Baltimore's 23-20 win. Ward was dazed by the collision and helped off the field. He didn't return.
Lewis said Wednesday he was informed by the NFL that he would be fined for the hit. He wouldn't disclose the amount of the fine.
The 16-year veteran said he understands the league's effort to protect players. But Lewis said "it won't change not one way how I play this week no matter what the fine is."
The linebacker said "you can't stop playing defense the way defense has always been created to play."
