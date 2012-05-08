Ravens LB Suggs has surgery on Achilles tendon

Published: May 08, 2012 at 04:55 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs had surgery repair a torn Achilles tendon Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Ravens didn't indicate whether Suggs will be able to play this fall, or if it was a full tear or partial tear.

"Terrell had a successful surgical procedure done on his Achilles tendon this afternoon by Dr. Bob Anderson," general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement. "After some recovery time, Sizzle' will begin the process of rehabbing the area. We know he will work hard to get back on the field with his teammates as soon as the doctors and trainers allow. We're confident that he can make a full recovery."

Suggs suffered the injury in a conditioning workout in Arizona during the NFL draft. Suggs has said that he expects to return later in the season.

The Ravens are expected to line up second-round pick Courtney Upshaw at Suggs' rush linebacker spot and have Paul Kruger take over at strongside linebacker, Jarret Johnson's former position.

Suggs had a career-high 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles last season.

Meanwhile, the Ravens signed veteran strong safety Bernard Pollard to a three-year contract extension and wide receiver/kick returner Jacoby Jones to a two-year, $7 million contract.

In his first season in Baltimore last year, Pollard had 75 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

"Bernard showed last year that he is a Raven," Newsome said. "He's smart, tough and brings a passion to the games, our practices and in the weight room. His physical presence on the back end is very important to the way we play defense. He has indicated since the first day he stepped into our building last training camp that he wanted to be a Raven for the long haul."

