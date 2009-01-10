Ravens LB Suggs exits with injury; Titans RB Johnson also hurt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs sprained his right shoulder while making a sack and didn't return to his team's 13-10 AFC divisional-round victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Suggs chased down Kerry Collins from behind and used his right arm to grab the Tennessee quarterback while pushing him to the ground. Collins got up quickly, but Suggs lay on the ground for a couple minutes and needed help from trainers. Suggs was able to get up and walk off the field while holding his right arm against his body.
Suggs had four tackles in last week's wild-card victory at Miami, when he also forced a fumble.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't provide an update on Suggs' injury after Saturday's game, so the linebacker's status for the AFC Championship Game in Pittsburgh or San Diego isn't known.
Missing from the Titans' offense for the second half was Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson with a right ankle problem. The rookie had 11 carries for 72 yards and one catch for 28 yards.
But Johnson's last carry was a 4-yard run in the middle of a second-quarter drive that ended in an interception of a Collins pass. Johnson was seen on the sideline and had fresh tape on his right ankle, and he limped back onto the sideline for the second half without a helmet.
Tennessee kick returner Chris Carr also was injured, hurting his ribs and missing much of the second half. Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse was in and out during the second half with a right ankle injury.
Titans All-Pro defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth hurt his right leg in the fourth quarter, but he returned.
Suggs wasn't the only Baltimore player who needed treatment. Right tackle Willie Anderson went to the sideline with a stinger on the first play of the Ravens' third possession, but he returned one drive later.
All-Pro fullback Le'Ron McClain hurt an ankle and limped off. However, he soon returned before leaving again late in the game.
The slugfest picked up in the third quarter when Ravens cornerback Samari Rolle, who started his career with Tennessee, hurt his groin. He didn't return.
