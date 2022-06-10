Around the NFL

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Published: Jun 10, 2022 at 08:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season.

After netting 80 percent of the reps as a rookie, Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

"That is very important to me, especially seeing last year how I didn't get on the field that much," Queen said, via the team's official website. "This offseason, I'm just focused on being in shape this year and just coming back being stronger, and like I said being more vocal and understanding stuff now. I'm comfortable now, everything is in a rhythm, so now that I can be in those positions, I can stay on the field all the time now."

Inconsistent play led to Queen being on the sideline more often than he'd like in his second season as he shifted from middle linebacker to a WILL role. The 22-year-old's speed gives him the chance to be a difference-maker as a rangy tackling machine if his coverage improves and he cleans up the nuances.

"God touched 'PQ' [with] natural ability, and he works hard at it," Ravens inside linebackers coach Zach Orr said. "I honestly believe that [if] he continues to get better, continues to grow, continues to work on the little details, he can be one of the best linebackers in the National Football League."

With the Ravens switching coordinators from Wink Martindale to Mike Macdonald, Queen wants to prove he can be an every-down player.

"I wanted to do it quick -- but I understand things take time," Queen said. "Somebody actually asked me, is 'What's the one thing that you would tell your high school self now?' And I would be like, 'Patience is the biggest thing.'

"Two years down, one more year to look forward to for big things. It's Year 3 now, so you know what time it is."

Related Content

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's reaction to Dalton Schultz's absence mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

news

Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

Newly acquired Raiders WR Davante Adams said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factoring into his exit out of Green Bay.

news

Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks getting reps at tight end

Atlanta QB Feleipe Franks, heading into his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, has been working out at tight end during organized team activities.

news

Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Crucial weeks' ahead to work out DK Metcalf extension

As DK Metcalf seeks a contract extension with the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll said he's been in contact with the standout wide receiver as they enter a "crucial" time in looking to work out a deal before training camp in July.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that he doesn't expect rookie WR Jameson Williams (knee) to be ready for training camp.

news

Tom Brady has 'high expectations' for Buccaneers, 'hopeful' Rob Gronkowski decides to return

After helping lead the Buccaneers to their first NFC South title since 2007 last year, Tom Brady said Thursday that the continuity within the organization should allow them to make another deep postseason run.

news

Brandon Bolden on Josh McDaniels' approach in Las Vegas: 'We're not trying to be New England'

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden knows Josh McDaniels well, having played eight seasons under the offensive coordinator in New England. But it's the first time Bolden is seeing McDaniels lead his own club.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW