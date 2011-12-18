Ravens LB Lewis back in action after missing four games

Published: Dec 18, 2011 at 10:24 AM

The Baltimore Ravens' defense didn't miss a beat without their Hall of Fame-bound linebacker, which is bad news for the San Diego Chargers since Ray Lewis is set to return to the field in Sunday night's prime-time AFC showdown.

Lewis missed the past four games -- all Ravens wins -- with a nagging toe injury that he sustained during a Nov. 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Ravens sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora two weeks ago that the team was targeting Week 15 for Lewis' return, and coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the linebacker's status against the Chargerswould be a game-time decision.

Ravens kicker Billy Cundiff (calf), cornerback Lardarius Webb (toe), guard Ben Grubbs (toe), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (back) and defensive end Cory Redding (ankle) also are active.

Linebacker Takeo Spikes (back) and linebacker Donald Brown (foot) are active for the Chargers.

