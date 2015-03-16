Ravens' Lardarius Webb was worried after Ngata trade

At least one high-profile player told The Baltimore Sun that it was the biggest shock of his career.
"My heart just dropped," cornerback Lardarius Webbtold The Sun. "Like, 'am I next?' ... That's how I felt. Man, if Haloti's gone, I know I'm not here.
"Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, it was kind of predictable. You knew they were leaving. Torrey Smith, I knew he wasn't coming back. Pernell McPhee, some of those guys, we just know they were going to get paid somewhere else.
"But Haloti Ngata, we expected to have him back. To not have him back is going to be a different locker room, different atmosphere. Haloti Ngata, he's the best defensive tackle in the game, hands down. I don't care who else you're talking about."
Though the circumstances are much different, Webb's quotes remind us of the Trent Richardson deal back in 2013. At the time, star offensive tackle Joe Thomas said he felt like no one was safe.
When it comes to salary cap dumps and roster restructuring, Thomas and Webb are usually right; no one is safe. But under many circumstances, it becomes difficult to execute a fire sale even under the current salary cap.
Ngata, of course, was different and will likely re-work a deal in Detroit.
Webb's situation is more interesting. The 29-year-old will count more than $10 million against Baltimore's cap next year and, according to the Sun, is waiting to hear back from the Ravens about restructuring the deal.
He said he hopes to return, unlike Ngata.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast is joined by Lindsey Rhodes and analyzes every free-agent move. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.