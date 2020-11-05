Around the NFL

Ravens' Lamar Jackson shoulders blame for Marquise Brown's lack of targets

Published: Nov 05, 2020 at 08:01 AM

Baltimore Ravens receiver ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ is frustrated with his role this season. The second-year wideout let that irritation out with a since-deleted tweet that complained he wasn't being used.

MVP quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ shouldered the blame for most of Brown's frustration.

"That's one of our key players to our offense," Jackson said Wednesday of Brown, via ESPN. "I want to get him the ball, the easiest way and fastest way we can. I have to do a better job of getting it to him."

Brown was targeted twice in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, catching just one pass for a 3-yard TD. The former first-round pick leads the Ravens with 27 catches for 379 yards in seven games, but his 44 targets put him tied for 45th in the NFL. For comparison, Brown has the same number of targets as Eagles' ﻿Travis Fulgham﻿, who has played in just five games.

Brown's lack of production stems in part from Jackson's inaccuracy down the field. When the Ravens QB does look for the speedy receiver deep, he's mostly overshot. Another issue is Baltimore hasn't used Brown on intermediate and short routes either, with just nine of his targets coming on crossers, slants and screens.

"He's a big part of our offense. We need him," Jackson said. "So we got to be better at that, and we'll be fine."

How this story plays out will be an interesting one as they get set to face a Colts defense that is one of the tops in the NFL, raking sixth overall in passing yards allowed entering Sunday, with a rejuvenated Xavier Rhodes leading the way.

Will Jackson force a few more targets Brown's way, or will the Ravens lean even more heavily on the run game as Jackson's pass attack struggles to gain traction?

Related Content

news

Dolphins placing RB Myles Gaskin (knee) on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Thursday that Myles Gaskin (knee) will be placed on IR, meaning the RB will miss at least three games.
news

Even if Packers RB Aaron Jones suits up vs. 49ers, don't expect normal workload

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday morning that the Packers are being extremely cautious with RB Aaron Jones, who is questionable to play with a calf injury.
news

Packers-49ers 'TNF' matchup set to be played with no additional positive COVID-19 tests 

Thursday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will go on as scheduled despite both teams dealing with positive COVID-19 tests this week, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Texans, Colts enter COVID-19 protocols after latest positive tests

The Houston Texans announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 while the Indianapolis Colts announced a staff member also tested positive. 
news

J.J. Watt on future in Houston: 'I'm not looking to rebuild'

A decade into his NFL career, three-time Defensive Player of The Year J.J. Watt has no time left for hefty renovation plans. 
news

Giants DB Logan Ryan 'grateful' for Joe Judge, trainer Justin Maher after help in frightening family situation

When Logan Ryan was asked a question regarding Joe Judge's philosophies being similar to that of Bill Belichick, who Ryan previously played for and Judge assisted, the eight-year veteran found his way to telling reporters that his wife had been hospitalized and were it not for his head coach and a Giants trainer, "I don't know if my wife would be here today."
news

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, LT Trent Williams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for 'TNF'

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, which is still on as scheduled, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night. 
news

What to watch for in Packers-49ers on 'Thursday Night Football'

﻿Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-2) square off with ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ and the host San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Thursday Night Football" from Levi's Stadium, which airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) questionable for 'TNF' meeting with 49ers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (calf) is officially questionable for Thursday night's matchup vs. the 49ers, and his availability is crucial for a corps with few RBs available. 
news

Saints QB Drew Brees (right shoulder) limited in practice

Heading into an important matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was limited Wednesday, but downplayed the significance. 
news

Veteran QB Josh McCown signing with Texans -- his 12th NFL franchise

NFL journeyman quarterback Josh McCown is coming off the Eagles practice roster and joining the Texans active roster, his agent announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL