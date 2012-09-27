Ravens keep AFC North rival Browns at bay for win

Published: Sep 27, 2012 at 05:04 PM

BALTIMORE -- The regular NFL officials returned to work Thursday night, and the fans gave them a warm welcome back before bestowing their loudest cheers upon the Baltimore Ravens, who never trailed in a 23-16 victory over the winless Cleveland Browns.

From Around the League:
» What we learned Thursday night

Joe Flacco went 28 for 46 for 356 yards, threw one touchdown and ran for another. Cary Williams returned an interception 63 yards for a score near the end of the third quarter to give the Ravens (3-1) a 13-point lead.

And still, the game wasn't decided until a pass by Cleveland rookie Brandon Weeden sailed out of the end zone as time expired. The kept the Browns (0-4) the only winless team in the AFC.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering tenth season

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has maintained his job as the Rams punter for the past nine seasons, but the four-time All-Pro embracing the competition ahead of 2021.
news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year-old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players in 2020: 49ers LB Fred Warner crashes DB-heavy rankings

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the top 10 coverage players of the 2020 NFL season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earns a spot on a list dominated by defensive backs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW