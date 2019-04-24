Around the NFL

Ravens' Justin Tucker nets 4-year, $20M extension

Published: Apr 24, 2019 at 03:44 AM

Justin Tucker has played for just one team in his already illustrious career. And the Ravens are keeping it that way for a while longer.

Baltimore announced Wednesday it has agreed to terms on a four-year extension with its All-Pro kicker, keeping him in purple and black through the 2023 season.

Tucker's new contract is worth $23.05 million with roughly $12 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal. It's the most money ever handed out to a kicker.

Tucker earned his third All-Pro first-team nod in 2018 after making 35 of 39 field goal attempts. He's connected on 90.1 percent of those kicks over seven seasons, the highest rate in NFL history. He's made all but one of his 242 extra point attempts, the lone miss coming this past season and snapping an NFL-record streak (222).

Rapoport added that Tucker's extension will impact the 49ers and veteran kicker Robbie Gould, who reportedly informed the team he would like to be traded and won't be signing a long-term deal in San Francisco. Sources told Rapoport that the 49ers do not plan to trade Gould, who has yet to sign his franchise tag.

