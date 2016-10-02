Around the NFL

Ravens' Justin Forsett benched; West to get the start

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 10:19 PM

Baltimore is looking to get younger in the backfield.

Ravens veteran running back Justin Forsett is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

In three games this season, Forsett has 31 carries for 98 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He also has 11 receptions for 36 yards.

Just two seasons ago, Forsett ran for 1266 yards and eight touchdowns but the 30-year-old's production has declined since then.

Terrance West is expected to get the start. The former Browns and Titans back has rushed for 119 yards on 33 carries this season.

Baltimore (3-0) plays host to the Oakland Raiders (2-1) on Sunday afternoon in a key AFC matchup.

Forsett isn't the only player expected to see more time on the sideline this week.

A week after Jairus Byrd was torched by Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, the Saints safety is being benched for Sunday's contest versus the Chargers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

