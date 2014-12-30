Around the NFL

Ravens' John Harbaugh: We're all equal now

Published: Dec 30, 2014 at 01:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens needed help to squeak into the playoffs, but they aren't going to apologize for getting into the dance despite not playing their best football.

"You put a stop to the season now in a sense of, 'OK, our record is what it was. It was good enough to get us in the playoffs, which is the most important thing,'" Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday, per The Baltimore Sun. "It's a great accomplishment, but it's all equal now. It's a new season. It's a tournament, and we're all equal now."

Baltimore might be on proverbial equal footing with rival Pittsburgh Steelers for Saturday's wild-card round matchup, but the Ravens' play the past few weeks has left much to be desired.

Joe Flacco's offense has slumped miserably the past few weeks -- horribly hindered by injuries to the offensive line -- and the defensive secondary has been a season-long problem.

However, the last time the Ravens won the Super Bowl they also limped into the postseason tournament -- losing four of their last five games.

When Baltimore last saw the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 9 they got walloped 43-23 as Ben Roethlisberger threw for 340 yards.

Getting Haloti Ngata back from suspension will help the defense, but the offense must click like it did during the last postseason run. If it doesn't, that equal footing will slip away quickly.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ex-Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends message to doubters: 'In our rebuilding year we're world champs'

The theme, while it may include a bit of revisionist history, was clear Wednesday: The Chiefs were out to prove the doubters wrong in 2022. The Chiefs reveled in their glory during Wednesday's parade in Kansas City, and didn't shy from acknowledging what motivated them on their journey to another Lombardi Trophy.

news

Highlights from Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade

Just days after the biggest game of the year, the Chiefs took to the streets of Kansas City to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory with none other than the fans. Here is all the action from the parade and what the players had to say at the podium.

news

Jason Kelce undecided on future as both Kelce brothers process emotional Super Bowl LVII

The confetti has settled long enough for Jason and Travis Kelce to review their historic showdown in Super Bowl LVII. The emotions of the loss are still too raw for Jason, 35, to decide how he'll proceed in 2023.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley applying for reinstatement after indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement on Wednesday after being suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry won't 'play for cheap' after standout season, to discuss Eagles contract 'soon'

After being cut by the Giants last year, veteran corner James Bradberry inked a one-year prove-it deal in Philadelphia. Prove it he did. Now the Eagles cornerback is looking to be get paid in full.

news

Bengals defenders 'ecstatic' Lou Anarumo returning as defensive coordinator in 2023

The Cardinals naming Jonathan Gannon their head coach closes the 2023 cycle, which means Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one of the finalists in Arizona, will head back to the Bengals.

news

Bills' Josh Allen gives props to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes: 'You gotta find ways to be like them'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen admitted that Buffalo needs to find ways to be more like the Chiefs after Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years over the weekend.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE