Ravens' Jesse Minter 'very impressed' by Jacoby Brissett, feels team is 'refreshed' after mini bye week

When Brissett starts for the Ravens on Monday, he'll be lining up for his seventh different franchise.

He's made 73 starts, with 109 games played over his 11-year career, contributing 16,485 passing yards, 89 touchdowns and 39 interceptions with a 62.1 completion percentage and 85.6 passer rating. His NFL journey, with five of his previous six stops lasting no more than two seasons, has helped him develop into the quick study the Ravens need in the wake of Lamar Jackson's right thumb injury and Tyler Huntley's season-ending turf toe injury.

He should lift their offense considerably from how it looked under Joe Fagnano against the Jaguars during Week 9's Thursday Night Football, when the undrafted rookie threw for 60 yards and two picks on 10-of-18 passing in a rainy outing.

But can Brissett lift Baltimore to wins? He's lit up the box score at times during his career -- such as when he threw for 3,366 yards, 23 TDs and eight INTs for last year's Cardinals -- but the victories have hardly followed.

He's 23-50 as a starter and has never had a winning record in a season. He went 1-11 during that '25 campaign for the Cardinals, and he was 3-5 this season before losing Arizona's starting job and getting traded shortly thereafter.

The Ravens sit at 4-5. They are the AFC North's only team below .500. The wins have to come in a hurry if they're to keep faint hope alive that Jackson can return to meaningful football at the end of what is expected to be a six-to-10 week recovery window.

Luckily, the Ravens are feeling a new energy beyond the introduction of yet another starting quarterback, the team's fourth thus far in 2026.

Though their true bye isn't until Week 13, Minter and Co. believe they've benefited from the extended time between their Nov. 5 loss to Jacksonville and an upcoming Nov. 16 showdown with Los Angeles.

In the midst of a four-game losing streak that saw Jackson make it back from a hamstring injury only to fracture and dislocate his thumb on his very first play against the Bills, Baltimore desperately needed time to regroup.

"I just feel like the team is refreshed, and I think that there's just a focus on our identity and nothing else, and just what we want to be," Minter said. "I appreciate the work and the focus and the leadership that we've had this week. ... Now it's less talk about it and more about taking it to Monday."

If the time off and a new QB prove enough to help a struggling Baltimore squad, perhaps the team can rediscover its groove down the stretch.

That mission begins with Monday's tilt against the Chargers (0-8) at 8:15 p.m. ET.