Ravens hire five assistant coaches to complete coaching staff

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh completed the team's 2008 coaching staff on Tuesday with the hiring of five assistant coaches.
Harbaugh rounded out his first coaching staff in Baltimore with assistant strength and conditioning coach John Dunn, assistant special teams coach Marwan Maalouf, linebackers coach Greg Mattison, secondary coach Chuck Pagano and Bob Rogucki, who will oversee strength and conditioning.
"There are three qualities we wanted from each coach we hired. First, good people with great character; second, outstanding teachers; and third, football expertise. I believe we got all three qualities with each coach who became a Raven," Harbaugh said in a statement. "It's a diverse group in both experience -- with college and the NFL -- and age. It's a group that has tremendous energy and enthusiasm for winning.
"They complement each other well. We took our time, and we were thorough to make sure we got the right coaches for our players."
Dunn brings 22 years of pro coaching experience to Baltimore, most recently with the Washington Redskins in 2004-2005.
"His history is that he gets all of the players to buy into the programs," said strength and conditioning coach Bob Rogucki. "He's a loyal, dedicated hard worker, and he's open-minded to new training protocols."
Maalouf has accrued three seasons of NFL experience, two of which came as the Cleveland Browns special teams quality control coach under Ravens new special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg, who was added to the staff on Jan. 30.
Mattison brings 37 years of coaching experience as both a position coach and defensive coordinator. Since 1986, Mattison has 11 years of coordinator experience in college.
"Greg is a special person," Harbaugh said. "He is one of the best communicators I have ever met and watched coach. He has had other opportunities to be an NFL coach through the years, but always decided to stay in college. We recruited him, and got him to cross over. You could check both college and pro coaches about Greg, and they will tell he is among the best coaches there is."
Pagano will work closely with the team's other secondary coach, Mark Carrier, to guide the Ravens' defensive backfield. He returns to the NFL after a yearlong-stint as the University of North Carolina's defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach in 2007. Prior to last season, Pagano spent two seasons as the Oakland Raiders' defensive backs coach.
"Look at Chuck's track record. No. 1 pass defense with the Raiders in 2006 and outstanding secondaries in Cleveland and back in Miami with players like Ed Reed," Harbaugh said. "He is detailed, disciplined and will demand toughness from the players. With help from Mark Carrier, Chuck will be responsible for our secondary."
Rogucki, a 29-year coaching veteran, has spent 19 years as a strength and conditioning coach in the NFL. He spent the last two seasons as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Bob is a key hire for us because he deals with every player on the team, and the work done in strength and conditioning is one of the bases of success for a team," Harbaugh said. "He has 18 years of experience and brings a reputation for getting players to buy into his programs."