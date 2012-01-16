Ravens head to New England, Texans going home

"We've gone out there and played before," said Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who threw two touchdown passes against Houston. "We have won in New England. They are one of the teams, like us, that's tough to beat at home. We know how tough it is to go into a place like that, a place like here, and win a football game. So we're going to have to make sure we prepare well all week and bring our A-game up there."