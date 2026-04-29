Ravens head coach Jesse Minter ready to give QB Diego Pavia 'clean slate' in Baltimore

After drifting into the often forgotten waters of undrafted free agency, Diego Pavia found a home in Baltimore.
The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up signed a three-year deal with the Ravens, receiving the offer prior to completing a scheduled tryout with Baltimore and bringing a headline-grabbing name into an organization that already features an established franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson.
Ravens coach Jesse Minter understands the attention that comes with adding Pavia, a star quarterback who powered a transformation of the woeful Vanderbilt program into a legitimate contender in the Southeastern Conference. He also knows Pavia doesn't fit the mold of a quiet, inconspicuous backup passer. None of it concerns Minter, who is willing to give Pavia a chance to rewrite his own narrative as a member of the Ravens.
"One thing I would say about Diego -- and Clark Lea, the head coach at Vanderbilt, is a really dear, close friend of mine -- this guy was a force multiplier at Vanderbilt," Minter said during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning Football. "He came there at a time when they needed to get it going and Clark was building something. And this guy made everybody in the building better. He's one of the first people in, he's one of the last to leave. He's a really hard worker.
"We'll certainly have some talks about maybe how to handle certain things a little bit better. But, again, any rookie undrafted free agent -- come in and work. Let what you do on the field and by your actions show who you really are. We'll let him come in with a little bit of a clean slate and just give him a platform, along with the rest of the guys coming in, give them a platform to see what they can do."
Because of his history as a fearless, outspoken star quarterback whose supreme confidence propelled him into the spotlight in Nashville, Pavia's addition will undoubtedly attract attention, especially during the quiet summer months leading up to preseason action. His mere presence on Baltimore's roster will feed content-hungry news cycles throughout offseason activities in a fashion similar to Shedeur Sanders' first few months in Cleveland.
But legitimate football questions remain. At 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds, Pavia doesn't fit the mold of a traditional pro quarterback. His lack of height might require schematic adjustments to enable him to succeed, and his arm strength doesn't raise evaluators' eyebrows.
Pavia's arrival doesn't exactly break Baltimore's talent acquisition mold, though. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta once took a chance on a similarly styled quarterback, Penn State's Trace McSorley, spending a sixth-round pick on the former Nittany Lions star in 2019 and slotting him behind Jackson and Robert Griffin III.
At 6 feet and 202 pounds, McSorley's Day 3 selection could be justified. Pavia's value, meanwhile, exists in his moxie and his nature as a gamer who won plenty of contests at Vanderbilt.
Fortunately, after turning back to veteran Tyler Huntley for second and third stints when in need of an experienced quarterback in the last two seasons, Baltimore wisely signed Huntley this offseason to serve as Jackson's trusted backup. It's likely they won't need Pavia at all -- if he makes the roster.
However, expect to hear plenty about Pavia in the weeks and months ahead. We'll see if he can capitalize on his opportunity in Baltimore.