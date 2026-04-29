Ravens head coach Jesse Minter ready to give QB Diego Pavia 'clean slate' in Baltimore

After drifting into the often forgotten waters of undrafted free agency, Diego Pavia found a home in Baltimore.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up signed a three-year deal with the Ravens, receiving the offer prior to completing a scheduled tryout with Baltimore and bringing a headline-grabbing name into an organization that already features an established franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter understands the attention that comes with adding Pavia, a star quarterback who powered a transformation of the woeful Vanderbilt program into a legitimate contender in the Southeastern Conference. He also knows Pavia doesn't fit the mold of a quiet, inconspicuous backup passer. None of it concerns Minter, who is willing to give Pavia a chance to rewrite his own narrative as a member of the Ravens.

"One thing I would say about Diego -- and Clark Lea, the head coach at Vanderbilt, is a really dear, close friend of mine -- this guy was a force multiplier at Vanderbilt," Minter said during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning Football. "He came there at a time when they needed to get it going and Clark was building something. And this guy made everybody in the building better. He's one of the first people in, he's one of the last to leave. He's a really hard worker.