Ravens have rare matchup with Panthers

Did you know?

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has an NFL-best 114.2 passer rating over the past four games. ... Baltimore's Anquan Boldin has three touchdown receptions in his last three games against the Panthers. ... Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith has 6,499 receiving yards since 2005 -- the fourth-most in the NFL over that span. ... Carolina's Mike Goodson had a career-high 100 rushing yards last week.