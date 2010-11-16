Ravens have rare matchup with Panthers

Ray Rice has slumped a bit this year.
The storyline
Not that the Ravens needed a nine-day respite to face the league's worst team, but they got it anyway.
Why you should watch
This should be the perfect foe for Ray Rice to flash against in the running and passing game. Baltimore needs to feast on these lesser teams and start hitting opposing quarterbacks.
Did you know?
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has an NFL-best 114.2 passer rating over the past four games. ... Baltimore's Anquan Boldin has three touchdown receptions in his last three games against the Panthers. ... Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith has 6,499 receiving yards since 2005 -- the fourth-most in the NFL over that span. ... Carolina's Mike Goodson had a career-high 100 rushing yards last week.