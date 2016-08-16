Ravens have no timetable for WR Breshad Perriman

The response to that question is accompanied by an amorphous storm cloud of uncertainty.
"I wish I did (have an update)," Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday, per the team's official website. "We had talked about this being the time frame, right about now, mid-August, when he would be back. That was the date that I was given back in June."
Perriman missed his entire rookie season with perpetual knee issues. The former first-round pick was again sidelined June 11 when he suffered a partially torn ACL during OTAs.
Perriman is running Harbaugh said, but despite mid-August being targeted for a return, it sounds as if the wideout will continue to miss time.
"He's on the ground running right now, but I haven't been told that he's going to be back to practice, tomorrow," Harbaugh said. "I'm just like the fans. I'm waiting for him to get back out there, and when he's ready he'll be back out there."
Even if the 22-year-old returns before Week 1, it's unlikely he'll play a big role in the Ravens' offense from the jump, given he's spent more than a year off the football field.
With Perriman's injury lingering, Joe Flacco will roll into 2016 with Steve Smith Sr. (when healthy), veteran Mike Wallace and Kamar Aiken as the primary receivers, at least until Perriman gets up to speed -- whenever that is.