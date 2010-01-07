Ravens have extra incentive vs. Patriots this time around

But rather than focus on what the officials did to impact the outcome, Harbaugh, his players and assistant coaches have adopted an "if-you-can't-beat-'em-join-'em" approach. They have surrendered to the fact that, when it comes to roughing-the-passer calls, officials are going to err on the side of caution. If contact looks even remotely close to a violation, a flag will fly. That is how the NFL instructs all officials to view such plays.