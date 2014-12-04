Ravens' Haloti Ngata suspended four games by NFL

The Pro Bowl defensive lineman has been suspended by the NFL for the next four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced Thursday.
"I made a mistake, and I own this," Ngata, 30, said in a statement released by the team. "I took Adderall and take full responsibility for doing this. I am deeply sorry and broken up over this. I let down my family, my teammates, Ravens fans and myself. My hope is that the Ravens make the playoffs, and I believe they can do this. And, then I can come back and help us win."
With his suspension beginning immediately, Ngata will be eligible to return to Baltimore's active roster on Monday, Dec. 29, following the team's final regular-season game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ngata found out about his pending suspension on Tuesday, per a source who spoke with the player. The Ravens veteran will lose $2.125 million from his base salary.
As for why he took Adderall, Ngata was feeling sluggish during the season from balancing home life and work and wanted help concentrating, Rapoport was told. Ngata was described as humiliated when the test results came in, but he did not dispute what he did.
It's a huge loss for the Ravens after Ngata was enjoying a dominant season as the anchor of Baltimore's 3-4 scheme. The ninth-year veteran ranked eighth at his position, per Pro Football Focus, serving as both a run-stopping force and nuisance in the pocket.
In the thick of the AFC playoff picture, the Ravens' defense -- already a mess in the secondary -- will wage on without one of their finest players.
