Ravens guard Chester hospitalized with 'skin issue'

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 05:14 AM

Ravens starting right guard Chris Chester was hospitalized Thursday night with what coach John Harbaugh labeled a "skin issue," according to The Baltimore Sun.

Chester missed practice Friday, but Harbaugh expressed confidence that the fifth-year pro would be ready to go this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

"We think he'll be there for Sunday, but you never know with those things," Harbaugh told The Sun while acknowledging that he was unsure about the exact diagnosis.

"It's not serious, but it was something that was causing a lot of pain," Harbaugh said. "They're going to work on the infection and make sure it's OK."

Reserve lineman Tony Moll took snaps at right guard practice Friday and likely will start in Chester's place if needed. The Ravens also could shift Marshal Yanda to right guard from tackle and insert Oniel Cousins into the lineup at right tackle.

Chester has started all nine games for the Ravens this season. He has appeared in 68 games during his career.

The Ravens ruled out safety Tom Zbikowski (foot) and listed linebacker Tavares Gooden (head) and tight end Todd Heap (chest) as probable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW