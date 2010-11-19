Ravens guard Chester hospitalized with 'skin issue'

Ravens starting right guard Chris Chester was hospitalized Thursday night with what coach John Harbaugh labeled a "skin issue," according to The Baltimore Sun.
Chester missed practice Friday, but Harbaugh expressed confidence that the fifth-year pro would be ready to go this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.
"We think he'll be there for Sunday, but you never know with those things," Harbaugh told The Sun while acknowledging that he was unsure about the exact diagnosis.
"It's not serious, but it was something that was causing a lot of pain," Harbaugh said. "They're going to work on the infection and make sure it's OK."
Reserve lineman Tony Moll took snaps at right guard practice Friday and likely will start in Chester's place if needed. The Ravens also could shift Marshal Yanda to right guard from tackle and insert Oniel Cousins into the lineup at right tackle.
Chester has started all nine games for the Ravens this season. He has appeared in 68 games during his career.
The Ravens ruled out safety Tom Zbikowski (foot) and listed linebacker Tavares Gooden (head) and tight end Todd Heap (chest) as probable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.