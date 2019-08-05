Around the NFL

Ravens guard Alex Lewis says he's been released

Published: Aug 05, 2019 at 01:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from guard Alex Lewis.

The 27-year-old announced Monday that he'd been waived by the franchise that made him a fourth-round pick in 2016.

"Thank you to the Baltimore Ravens for drafting me back in 2016 and giving me an opportunity to play in the NFL," Lewis wrote on Instagram. "It has been a memorable three years. Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along the way. Loved the atmosphere of Baltimore and the amazing fans that supported us! Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! 'As one door closes another opens.'"

Lewis opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The Ravens releasing Lewis indicates he passed his physical.

Lewis started 10 games at guard for the Ravens last season after missing the entire 2017 campaign following shoulder surgery. His tenure in Baltimore ends after 18 career starts in two healthy seasons.

The Ravens left guard spot is the shakiest position battle in Baltimore. The tenuous nature was why some reporters believed Lewis had a shot at regaining the job despite missing the start to camp.

With the Ravens moving on from Lewis, the left guard battle is whittled down to Jermaine Eluemunor, James Hurst or rookie Ben Powers. Eluemunor appeared to have the inside track to the gig but has had a rocky start to training camp after reporting out of shape. The Ravens reportedly prefer Hurst as a swing tackle who can enter in six-lineman formations. Powers, a fourth-round pick has been working with the starters early in camp, basically by default. How this situation shakes out will be one to track the rest of the way through the preseason.

Editor's Note: The Ravens traded Alex Lewis to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears players don No. 41 jersey to honor Brian Piccolo at minicamp

On the anniversary of Brian Piccolo's death Thursday, all 90 players at the Bears' final day of mandatory minicamp donned the running back's No. 41 jersey to honor his memory.

news

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins second 110-meter hurdles race in five days

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days, sprinting to a 13.22-second first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday's Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'surprised' by Tyreek Hill's comments on recent podcast

Patrick Mahomes still loves Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs QB admitted he was "surprised a little" by his former wide receiver's recent comments on his podcast.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Patriots announce signing of restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

news

Browns hire Catherine Raiche as assistant GM and VP of football operations

Catherine Raiche was named the Browns' assistant general manager and vice president of football operations, the team announced Thursday. Raiche remains the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold would be our quarterback 'if we played today'

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule didn't tip-toe around the question of who would lead the offense if a game was scheduled for today.

news

Lamar Jackson says he's discussed deal with Ravens, OTAs absence was not contract-related

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked Thursday if skipping OTAs was contract-related as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Jackson said no, adding that he's had conversations with the front office.

news

Saints introduce new black helmet to be worn for at least one game in 2022

The demise of the one-shell rule has opened the door for NFL teams to reintroduce period-accurate throwback uniforms. It's also led at least a couple of franchises, like the Saints, to debut alternate helmets.

news

Anthony Walker encouraged by Browns' relationship-building efforts after 'standoffish' 2021

The tailspin that was the story of the 2021 Browns was about more than just Baker Mayfield's injuries. Anthony Walker said the team felt "a little standoffish" through the entire campaign for a number of reasons.

news

Minkah Fitzpatrick on becoming highest-paid safety: 'I think I'm one of the best at what I do'

Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in the NFL on Wednesday. The Steelers' playmaker said Thursday he wanted to be the top-paid safety but knows it's simply a new benchmark for someone else to break.

news

Ronald Jones looking forward to '1-2-3 punch' out of Chiefs backfield

Kansas City signed Ronald Jones and brought back Jerick McKinnon this offseason to pair in the backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Jones noted Wednesday that, during the grind of the season, the Chiefs will need all three backs.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW